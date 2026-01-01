From betrayal and murder to Regency romance: TV shows to watch out for in 2026

Looking ahead to the new year, 2026 promises a year full of exciting television, from betrayal and murder in BBC’s The Traitors, to Regency romance over on Netflix.

Here is a quick look at some of the most anticipated TV shows to keep on your radar.

Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands to front the fourth season of hit reality TV show The Traitors (Ian West/PA Wire)

The Traitors, season four – BBC One

Claudia Winkleman will take to the Scottish Highlands with 22 contestants for another series of the hit reality TV show, The Traitors, which will kick off at 8pm on New Years’ Day.

The new series will see yet another batch of faithful civilians attempt to weed out the murderous traitors, as contestants fight to win the prize pot of up to £120,000.

The fourth series follows hot on the heels of the debut series of the celebrity spin-off, which was won by comedian Alan Carr.

The third series of the show saw project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley triumph as faithfuls and share a prize pot of £94,600.

Series two aired in 2024 and was won by British army engineer and traitor Harry Clark, who won the whole prize of £95,150, after deceiving his friend Mollie Pearce in a dramatic finale.

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One and iPlayer on January 1, with the second episode airing on January 2.

The Traitors: Uncloaked will start on BBC Two immediately after the main series on January 1 at 9.05pm.

The new season of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict, who is played by Luke Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Bridgerton, season four – Netflix

The Regency-era drama will return to screens in the new year, focusing on character Benedict Bridgerton, who is struggling to settle down.

The show follows the eight siblings of the high-society Bridgerton family, with each season focusing on a different character on their journey to find love.

The fourth series will star In The Club’s Luke Thompson as the bohemian second son, and will explore his romance with Miss Sophie Baek.

Baek, played by Bad Behaviour star Yerin Ha, will meet the Bridgerton sibling at his mother’s masquerade ball, and their romance will be a twist on the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.

The show is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series of the same name, and the Netflix and Shondaland production debuted on the streaming service in 2020.

Series four consists of eight episodes split into two parts, with the first due to air in January 2026 and the second in February 2026.

Francis Lovehall, James Nelson-Joyce, Daniel Mays, Malachi Kirby and Jason Tobin will return in the second series of A Thousand Blows (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Thousand Blows, season two – Disney+

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s historical drama, A Thousand Blows, is due to return later this month.

The historical drama series is based on the true story of Jamaican bare-knuckle boxer Hezekiah Moscow, played by Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, and boxer Sugar Goodson, played by Adolescence star Stephen Graham, in the East End of London in the 1880s.

It will pick up a year after the first series ended, and will follow Hezekiah’s battle with his grief, and explore Sugar’s estranged relationship with his family and his struggles with alcoholism.

Mary Carr, played by Adolescence star Erin Doherty, will return with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, played by Judy star Darci Shaw, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown – but with it comes more revenge, scheming, and redemption.

Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack are joining the cast for the second series, as Bull Jeremy and Sophie Lyons.

All six episodes of the new series will air on Disney+ on January 9, 2026.

Marisa Abela will return as Yasmin Kara-Hanani for Industry’s fourth season (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Industry, season four – BBC One

Industry, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and produced by Bad Wolf, is a gritty drama that follows the lives of young graduates working at prestigious London investment bank Pierpoint & Co.

The show is high-stakes, focused on the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

Characters Harper Stern, played by Black Mirror star Myha’la, and Yasmin Kara-Hanani, played by Marisa Abela, are set to return for the new series, which will consist of eight episodes.

The pair will struggle to keep up with the gruelling pressures of work as a new fintech competitor bursts onto the London scene.

Series four will follow Yasmin as she navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck, played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, while Harper is pulled into the orbit of executive Whitney Halberstram, played by The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella, in a twisted friendship that takes a turn for the worse.

The BBC and HBO series will be coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this month, with episodes airing weekly. The exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

James Marsden stars in Paradise (Ian West/PA)

Paradise, season two – Disney+

Actor James Marsden, best known for the X-Men films and TV show Jury Duty, will return to Dan Fogelman’s political thriller, Paradise, as President Cal Bradford.

Sterling K Brown will also be back in the second series of the critically acclaimed show, reprising his role as Xavier Collins, the presidential security lead who set out to investigate the death of his boss.

With that mystery now solved, it looks as though Brown’s character is back and this time he’s on the hunt for his missing wife, Teri Rogers-Collins (Enuka Okuma).

The series will be coming to Disney+ sometime in 2026, with its official release date yet to be confirmed.

The long-awaited third season of the hit series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, is coming to screens in April (Ian West/PA)

Euphoria, season three – Sky Atlantic

Teen drama Euphoria will return for its long-awaited third season in the spring.

The eagerly anticipated season will take place after a significant time jump, picking up five years after series two, which was released in 2022.

The April return of the show was confirmed by US broadcaster HBO in a post in December 2025.

Zendaya, real name Zendaya Coleman, was seen in the promotional photo as her character, Rue Bennett, confirming her return for the show’s third season.

Other cast members who will return are Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, who have gone on to forge successful film careers since the last series aired.

Stars Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo will also return, while Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Sam Trammell and Trisha Paytas will join the cast for its new season.

Details of the new characters and their plot lines have not yet been announced.

The third season of the Emmy-winning show will consist of eight episodes and will air in April 2026.

Lucy Punch stars as the titular character, Amanda, in the BBC hit comedy, Amandaland (Ian West/PA)

Amandaland, season two – BBC One

The BBC hit comedy is expected to return for another season next year.

The first series of the Motherland spin-off explored middle-class motherhood, and followed Amanda as she moved with her children to “So-ha” (south Harlesden) in London, following a divorce.

The show stars Lucy Punch as Amanda, and she is joined by former Motherland castmates Dame Joanna Lumley, who plays her mother, Felicity, and Philippa Dunne as her friend, Anne.

Also in the cast are Gavin And Stacey’s Samuel Anderson, Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney and Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall.

Filming for Amandaland series two has begun. Broadcast details are yet to be announced.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as hotel night manager Jonathan Pine (Ian West/PA)

The Night Manager, series two – BBC One

Nine years after its first season, The Night Manager will return on New Year’s Day with its highly anticipated second series.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as hotel night manager, Jonathan Pine, in the second season of the thriller.

The first season saw Pine recruited by intelligence operative Angela Burr, played by The Crown star Olivia Colman, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper, played by House star Hugh Laurie.

The upcoming series of the show, which is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carre, will follow Jonathan, who thought he’d buried his past, now living as a low-level MI6 officer, Alex Goodwin.

Jonathan will be pushed back into action when he spots an old Roper mercenary, and will encounter a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, played by Babylon star Diego Calva.

Colman will reprise her role, while Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie joins the ensemble as Sandy Langbourne.

Other new additions include A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper, the son of notorious businessman Richard Roper.

The second season of the Emmy-winning show will consist of six episodes and will air in January 2026.

Jon Bernthal will star in the upcoming Netflix miniseries as Detective Jack Harper (Ian West/PA)

His And Hers, season one – Netflix

This new miniseries will be coming to Netflix early this year, and will star Jon Bernthal, Tessa Thompson and Sunita Mani.

It will follow estranged spouses – news anchor Anna Andrews (Thompson) and Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal), residents of a small town in Georgia who become entangled in a murder investigation.

Based on the 2020 Alice Feeney novel of the same name, the psychological thriller will see them both suspect the other while uncovering secrets and lies, and neither will know who to trust.

The new show will have six episodes and will air on Netflix on January 8.

Scottish actor Martin Compston will guest star in the first episode of the new season of Red Eye (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Red Eye, season two – ITV1 and ITVX

On New Year’s Day, ITV will premiere the new series of its hit thriller, Red Eye.

The episode will pick up where the first series left off, as Jing Lusi reprises her role as Detective Sergeant Hana Li for a new investigation alongside guest star, Scottish actor Martin Compston.

Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore will also return to their roles as head of MI5, Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li.

The first series of the ITV drama was one of the broadcaster’s top-10 dramas of 2024, with more than eight million viewers and received a National Television Award nomination.

Series two of Red Eye will also introduce some new faces, including Jonathan Aris, best known for his role as policeman Anderson in the BBC Sherlock series, and Big Boys actor Robert Gilbert.

The new season of the acclaimed drama will be available to watch on ITVX and ITV1 on January 1 2026.