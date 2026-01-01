Colin Salmon ‘genuinely grateful’ for ‘compassion’ over driving offence

EastEnders actor Colin Salmon has said he is “genuinely grateful” for the “compassion” he was shown by the court as he avoided a driving ban for speeding.

The TV star plays George Knight in the soap and was previously best known as MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson, a character in the James Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Salmon apologised and said he appreciated the understanding shown for his “extraordinary circumstances” amid family health issues.

Colin Salmon and wife Fiona Hawthorne (left) (Ian West/PA)

He wrote on X: “I hold my hands up, take full responsibility & apologise.

“I actually feel the 20mph limit has improved quality of life in London.

“9 points in 7 weeks within half a mile of my front door. Proves the maxim ‘you’re more likely to have an accident 5 mins from home!’

“The court weighed up our extraordinary circumstances, fined me but showed compassion for which I’m genuinely grateful.

“Here’s to a #LessEventfulandHealthy2026.”

Salmon previously said he took the role in EastEnders as he “can’t be far from home” because his wife is “not well”.

He is married to artist and illustrator Fiona Hawthorne, who previously revealed to Hello! magazine how she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition, interstitial lung disease, which requires her to use an oxygen tank.