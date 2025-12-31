UK recorded music market grows for an 11th consecutive year in 2025

British breakthrough artists including Olivia Dean and Lola Young have led a British music revival over the past 12 months as the UK recorded music market grew for an 11th consecutive year, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) said.

The BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s record companies and label businesses, revealed that official recorded music consumption across sales and streams increased by 4.9% annually over the past 12 months to reach a new high of 210.3 million albums (or their streamed equivalent) being consumed.

Its analysis of Official Charts data show the annual audio streaming market surpassed 200 billion streams for the first time.

Overall, streaming rose 5.5% year on year to make up a record 89.3% of consumption, while sales of vinyl LPs increased for an 18th consecutive year, keeping recorded music on physical formats in growth for the second year running (up 1.4% overall).

The BPI noted how the past year has seen Olivia Dean become the first woman in UK chart history to achieve her first number one single and album in the same week, while other British talent such as Chrystal, Skye Newman, and Sienna Spiro all broke into the top 10 for the first time.

UK rock group Sleep Token achieved their first number one album in both the UK and US, while it said acts such as The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Raye and Wet Leg also consolidated their initial success both at home and in key music markets around the world.

Lily Allen (Jeff Moore/PA)

Also of note, it said, was the success of Lily Allen’s fifth studio album West End Girl, which includes Pussy Palace, her first UK top 10 single in more than a decade.

In all, 27 UK albums topped the Official Albums Chart, while British artists also made their mark in November’s 2026 Grammy nominations, including Olivia Dean and Lola Young both being nominated for the coveted Best New Artist award.

BPI chief executive Dr Jo Twist said: “2025 saw UK talent break through domestically and globally, an impressive feat given more acts than ever are vying for audience attention.

“From Olivia Dean and Lola Young to Sleep Token and Sam Fender, new British talent are now chart-topping sensations at home and are making their presence felt in key markets around the world, while the likes of Ed Sheeran continue to reinforce their icon status.

“This is testament to the diverse, exceptional talent that exists throughout the UK, and to the vital role labels play in supporting artists to long-term success.

“This impact should be a powerful reminder that British music is a global headline act, and one of the crown jewels of the UK’s creative industries.

“Ensuring its success should be high on the Government’s agenda in 2026.

“We need the commitment of policy makers, the continued protection of the UK’s gold-standard copyright framework, and a business environment which supports direct licensing between music and tech companies in order for labels to continue to discover, nurture and promote the global stars of tomorrow.”

The BPI’s research also found that following 19 years of decline, album sales across all physical formats grew for a second consecutive year in 2025, maintaining 2024’s 1.4% growth level to come in at 17.6 million units.

Meanwhile, sales of vinyl LPs increased for an 18th consecutive year.

The market grew by 13.3% year-on-year to 7.6m units, a more-than 30-fold increase compared to the size of the market when it returned to growth in 2008.

This compares to 9.1% annual growth in 2024.

Neil Gibbons of Key Production Group, the UK’s largest physical music manufacturing agency, said: “We have been watching this consistent growth in demand for vinyl for a long time.

“The core audience has shifted even beyond Gen Z now as fans build deeper connections with artists by listening to whole albums and collecting multiple formats.

“There are very exciting releases coming through our teams for 2026, all of which have substantial commitments to the vinyl format and we’re even seeing growth in CD orders too.

“This is all very exciting news for physical music formats and the growth of the wider industry.”

Drew Hill, chairman of the Official Charts Company and managing director at Proper Music Distribution, said the findings highlight “physical music’s ongoing contribution to fan engagement and long-term value for labels and artists.

“It also reinforces the need to maintain a healthy physical ecosystem to support a balanced and diverse UK recorded music market.”