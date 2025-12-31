Traitors star Charlotte Berman flooded with support following Instagram post

The Traitors star Charlotte Berman has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Alexander.

Charlotte was a finalist in the BBC reality show and made headlines after faking a Welsh accent for the duration of the series. She said she was “quietly excited” to be expecting in a post on Instagram.

During her time on the show, the 33-year-old told host Claudia Winkleman that if she won she would use the prize pot to fund fertility treatment.

In the social media post on Wednesday, the reality TV star announced her pregnancy by sharing an image of her ultrasound among photos of her Christmas celebrations.

The caption read: “WELL. 2025 began with *that* Welsh accent and the most insane experience on the Traitors. It’s been wild. And it’s ending with the biggest adventure on the horizon….

“A little festive round-up and to share that we hope very much to meet a little one this spring… quietly excited, one day very much at a time.”

She has since been flooded with support in the comments, including from The Traitors host, Claudia Winkleman, who wrote: “Massive congratulations”.

Back in January, the London-born traitor revealed her fertility struggles when she appeared on the hit show.

During an interview with the BBC, she was asked what she would spend the prize money on. In reply, she said: “There are a few things; we’re looking at going through fertility treatment soon, so money towards that would be great.”

She added: “A safari holiday would be incredible because why not celebrate if I win!”

Charlotte entered the show as a faithful, only to be recruited as a traitor in episode eight.

She was banished after arousing suspicion from her fellow contestants and came in fifth place.