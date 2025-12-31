Tom Hiddleston confirms arrival of second child with Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston has described birth as the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience there is as he confirmed the arrival of his second child with Zawe Ashton.

The Loki actor, 44, and the Fresh Meat actress, 41, welcomed their first baby in 2022.

Ashton, who is also known for her roles in The Marvels and Not Safe For Work, appeared to hint at the new arrival in an Instagram post in November, when she said she spoke about her “postpartum recovery” as she detailed a trip to a baby bank.

She wrote: “Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round.

“Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them.

“I’ve reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to.”

Hiddleston, who will soon be seen in the second series of BBC spy drama The Night Manager, has now confirmed the news in an interview with British GQ, describing birth as the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience there is.

The couple starred together in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

Discussing their domestic life, Hiddleston recalled returning home to London after a gruelling film shoot in Nepal while making the upcoming film Tenzing about the first person to climb Everest, Edmund Hillary, and his Sherpa, Tenzing Norgay.

Remembering sitting on the sofa watching the US Open on television with Ashton, he told the magazine: “I was reading the FT, and I was like, ‘this is great. A perfect night. Dog on my lap. Everyone’s here!’

“I was feeling so happy to be together, to be the pack. I love my ordinary life and I like the part of myself that’s really ordinary.”

The interview with Tom Hiddleston in GQ is out now.