Beckham reflects on year he will ‘forever remember’ as he welcomes in 2026

Sir David Beckham has said he feels “very lucky” as he reflects on 2025, which he said he will “forever remember” as he welcomes in the new year.

The former footballer posted a selection of photos on social media reminiscing over the last 12 months.

In a post on Instagram, Sir David remembered his 50th birthday, his knighthood, and winning the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup as a club owner as he looked back on the past year.

He wrote on Wednesday: “I feel very lucky to have had the year I’ve had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner, I’m so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all…

“But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say “Onto the the next”. Thank you for the incredible memories, I will forever remember 2025.”

He also tagged his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, and said: “I love you & our kids”.

The couple, who wed in 1999, share four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Sir David and Lady Victoria have been together for nearly 30 years (Ian West/PA Wire)

The football star kicked off the post with a series of photos from his 50th birthday celebrations in May, posing with his wife and their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

He also included images during the ceremony at Windsor Castle, during which he was made a knight by King Charles, for his services to sport and charity.

A picture showing Sir David laughing with actor Tom Cruise was also among the photos in the post.

He was also seen posing for a selfie with his four of his dogs, which frequently appear in the stars’ posts on social media.

Sir David Beckham was made a knight by King Charles for his services to sport and charity (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Rounding off the post was a series of images from Inter Miami CF’s MLS cup win in December, and a black-and-white photo of Sir David with the trophy.

He is a co-owner of the football team, and following their victory in the MLS Cup this month, he became the first person in league history to win the trophy as a player and owner.

Lady Victoria reposted her husband’s 2025 recap to her Instagram story, and wrote: “We are all so proud of you (and love you so much)”.