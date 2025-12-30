Shirley Ballas ‘surprised’ at Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has said she was “surprised” when the show’s hosts announced they would be stepping down after 11 years in the role.

The 65-year-old spoke about Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s departure from the popular BBC One show calling it “sad”, after the presenting duo announced in October this year that they would be leaving their roles in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

Winkleman, 53, and Daly, 56, had fronted the series together since 2014, and their last appearance presenting the show together was during its pre-recorded festive episode, which aired on Christmas Day.

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas said she would miss hosts Daly and Winkleman, following their departure from the show this year (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Saga Magazine for their January issue, Ballas said she would miss the hosting duo, and spoke about when they announced their departure from the show.

She said: “Everyone was surprised. I share the changing room next to them, and they are full of giggles and laughter.

“They also showed me the way from when I joined until now, so it will be a sad day when they go.”

Ballas joined the BBC dancing competition in 2017, and made her debut as head judge in September that year.

Ballas joined the BBC dancing competition in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

The dancer has since appeared on nine seasons of the show, but admitted she was initially unsure about taking on the role, and almost quit in 2018.

She said: “I didn’t know if I wanted the job back because of the intrusion, people selling stories, the constant criticism.”

Ballas said her son, choreographer Mark Ballas, pushed her to stay in her role on Strictly: “He said, ‘Imagine the platform you’ll have. This gives you a reach for causes that you’re passionate about’.

“And he was right. I’m truly grateful for it.”

Ballas has used her platform to advocate for male suicide awareness and men’s mental health, after her brother took his own life in 2003.

Ballas said she almost quit her role as head judge in 2018 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She is an ambassador for charities Campaign Against Living Miserably and Suicide&Co.

The TV star also spoke about how she had been offered the weight-loss drug Ozempic, and said: “I was that close.

“But my mother said there’s not enough research: yes, it’s a quick fix, but then it can go the other way.

“So I will stick with my own ways to stay in shape.”

The full interview is available in Saga Magazine’s January issue.