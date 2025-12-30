Eleven told ‘fight for a world beyond Hawkins’ in final Stranger Things trailer

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is urged to “fight for a world beyond Hawkins” in the final Stranger Things trailer.

The last episode of the hit series will be released on Netflix in the early hours of January 1 2026 in the UK.

The trailer is the last glimpse at footage that fans will get before the series draws to a close.

In the trailer, David Harbour’s Jim Hopper tells Brown’s character: “I need you to fight one last time.

“Life has been so unfair to you, your childho0d was taken from you, you have been attacked, you’ve ben manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you.

“Fight for the days on the other side of this, fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

The monologue is edited with flashbacks from the previous four series and shows some of the ordeals Eleven has endured.

The fifth and final series has been divided into three parts. The second volume, which was released on Boxing Day, saw Hawkins placed under a military quarantine amid an intensified hunt to find Eleven, as the group of friends came up against antagonist Vecna for one final time.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and also stars Beetlejuice actress Winona Ryder, and actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke.

The franchise has since expanded into a play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

The final episode of Stranger Things will stream on Netflix on New Year’s Day.