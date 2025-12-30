Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday teaser

Chris Hemsworth appears on bended knee praying that he can return home safely to his daughter as he reprises his role as Thor in the latest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday.

The Australian star can be seen back in the role of the God of Thunder, praying to his late father, the Norse god Odin, as he says: “Lend me the strength of the All-fathers, so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her.

“Not as a warrior, but as warmth.

“To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew.”

Thor’s daughter will be played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter with Elsa Pataky, India.

The eagerly anticipated new Avengers film will reunite some of the most famous superheroes against a new enemy: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom.

Downey Jr, who is best known as the Marvel superhero Iron Man, will take on a new role in the franchise as the arch villain.

The Thor-focused trailer for Doomsday follows a teaser confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Evans, 44, was seen in the sneak peek entering a house and picking up the suit of his character Steve Rogers’ superhero alter-ego Captain America.

He takes a moment to stare at Captain America’s suit, then places it into a box and shuts it away.

The character is then seen cradling an infant and smiling, before the screen goes black. The words “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday” are then revealed.

The new teaser also includes a similar statement, reading: “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

The latest Avengers film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who were also responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Doomsday is the penultimate film of Marvel’s multiverse saga, which has explored parallel realities and cosmic threats.

The new film will be released in December 2026.