Beyonce becomes latest music star to become a billionaire, says Forbes

Beyonce has been declared a billionaire by Forbes, and has become the fifth musician to join its list of the world’s wealthiest people.

The US superstar has joined an elite group of musicians with 10-figure fortunes including: her husband, Jay-Z; as well as Taylor Swift; Rihanna; and Bruce Springsteen, according to the business magazine.

The singer, 44, who is the most decorated artist in Grammy history, has had major success in recent years with lucrative tours and acclaimed albums.

Forbes reports that most of the star’s wealth comes from her music (PA)

Forbes noted that her first solo tour in seven years, her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, grossed nearly 600 million US dollars (£444 million), making her one of the biggest pop music stars in the world alongside pop sensation Swift.

Beyonce went on to produce a concert film of the performance, which she distributed directly with the US cinema chain AMC, in a deal which saw her pocket nearly half of the film’s 44 million dollars (£32 million) global box office gross, the magazine said.

Her chart-topping country album Cowboy Carter (2024) won her album of the year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, after she had previously failed to secure the prize on four occasions.

Forbes estimates that the Cowboy Carter tour racked up a total of more than 400 million dollars (£296 million) in ticket sales and another 50 million dollars (£37 million) in merchandise sold at the shows.

The tour included guest appearances from husband Jay-Z, and two of their three children, as well as former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

The Single Ladies singer performed a mammoth six dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June this year for the UK leg of the tour, and the concerts welcomed more than 275,000 fans and grossed more than £45 million.

According to the stadium’s website, her Cowboy Carter tour achieved the most tickets and highest gross for any artist in the venue’s history.

The business magazine also reports that part of the star’s wealth can be attributed to her business empire, which she started building in the 2010s.

In 2008, she founded Parkwood Entertainment which is a management, production, entertainment company that manages her career and fronts most of her production costs.

The singer later went on to launch clothing line, Ivy Park, which she founded in 2016 and discontinued in 2024, and more recently, her whiskey label SirDavis and hair care brand, Cecred, both founded in 2024.

The artist also made an estimated 50 million dollars (£37 million) for a special halftime show for Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game and 10 million dollars (£7.4 million) for starring in a string of Levi’s commercials, Forbes said.

Beyonce began her career alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in Destiny’s Child during the 1990s, and has gone on to have six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

She holds the record for the most awards and most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The star married rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008, and the couple have three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

In 2025, there are more than 3,000 billionaires around the world, according to Forbes.