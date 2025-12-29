Singer Chesney Hawkes hails son as ‘rock and roll’ ahead of their tour together

Singer Chesney Hawkes has described his son Indiana as “way more rock and roll than I ever was” ahead of their upcoming tour together.

The 54-year-old praised his son, also known as Indi, who plays lead guitar in his band and will be joining his upcoming UK tour.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Hawkes called the 20-year-old a good guitar player, adding: “He wouldn’t be in my band otherwise.”

Hawkes called his new album ‘very personal’ (James Manning/PA)

Hawkes said: “He’s way more rock and roll than I ever was.

“I taught him only as far as I could. He’s way better than I was.”

Hawkes’s Smash It to Pieces tour will take place in March with dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds.

It will not be the first time the father-son duo have appeared onstage together.

In a video posted on Hawkes’s official Facebook page, Indiana can be seen performing at one of his father’s shows in June 2024.

The singer also spoke about his new album, Living Arrows, which was released in April.

He called it “very personal”, and said: “I really wrote from the heart.”

Referencing his 1991 UK number one single The One And Only, Hawkes said: “I tackled subjects on this album that are quite deep and maybe people who only know me for that one song might be surprised.”

Hawkes added: “I still have the same passion for music that I ever had.”

The singer also spoke about Get A Hold Of Yourself, which was the first single from his new record.

Hawkes finished in fifth place on Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It nearly wasn’t on the album.

“Several people on the team heard it and said, ‘There’s something about that song’. Then it ended up being the first single.”

He said achieving a hit record has “a lot to do with timing”, adding: “Everything has to be in order – the right timing, the right people, the right song, the right artist.”

The popstar is best known for The One And Only, which was number one in the UK for five weeks in 1991.

The track originally appeared in the film Buddy’s Song (1991), which Hawkes starred in alongside The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey.

Last week, Hawkes appeared on BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind, and was quizzed on his specialist subject, The Beatles’ self-titled 1968 album, commonly referred to as the White Album.

In April this year, he appeared on ITV reality show Celebrity Big Brother and finished in fifth place.