Netflix teases first look at new ‘deeply personal’ Take That docu-series

Netflix has teased a first look at the new and “deeply personal” Take That docu-series.

The streamer also confirmed that the three-part documentary will be released in January.

Named after the British boyband, the series will recount the band’s rise to fame from early beginnings through to their dramatic split and subsequent comeback, with rare behind the scenes footage of the group.

Formed in 1989 in Manchester, the original group was made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, with the series documenting their experiences of being in the boyband through a range of archive, never-before-seen footage, personal material and new interviews with some of the bandmates.

On Monday, the streamer released a first look trailer for the docu-series which it said will offer a glimpse into the “highs” and “heartbreaks” of Take That.

The trailer opened with Barlow saying: “Nothing beats being in a band.

“There’s a strength, there’s a buzz.”

The docu-series was described by Netflix as “told in their own words” and a “deeply personal and definitive story of Take That”.

Take That are best known for their chart-topping hits including Pray, Babe, and Everything Changes.

The band broke up in 1996 following Williams’ departure.

The remaining four band members reunited in 2005, until Orange left the group in 2014, with Barlow, Owen and Donald continuing to release music, including the albums III and 2017’s Wonderland.

Earlier this year the trio announced a summer 2026 UK and Ireland tour which will take place ahead of the band releasing its 10th studio album.

Take That will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday January 27 2026.