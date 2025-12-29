Anthony Hopkins urges people to ‘choose life’ as he celebrates 50 years sober

Anthony Hopkins has urged fans to “choose life” as he celebrates 50 years of sobriety.

The Welsh actor, 87, is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest living actors and known for portraying psychotic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 horror film The Silence Of The Lambs.

In a video message shared on Monday on his Instagram page, Sir Anthony recalled the time he nearly died after driving in a “drunken blackout” and his decision to get help.

He said: “Congratulations on reaching another year to all of you.

“My only problem was I had too good a time because 50 years ago today I was nearly killed. I drove my car in a drunken blackout.

“I realised at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism.

“So anyone out there who’s got a little problem with having too much, check it out, because life is much better.

“I got help and 50 years ago today was the end.

“Without being a killjoy I just wish you all choose life instead of the opposite.

Sir Anthony Hopkins at Sandown Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m also going to be 88 in two days’ time, so maybe I did something right.

“Anyway Happy New Year and a happy, happy life.”

Sir Anthony’s portrayal of Hannibal Lecter won him the leading actor gong at the 1992 Academy Awards.

He went on to star in The Silence Of The Lambs sequel Hannibal (2001) and its prequel Red Dragon (2002).

The actor won a second Oscar in 2020 for his role in Florian Zeller’s The Father which also starred Olivia Coleman.

According to the NHS, alcoholism is when someone loses control over their drinking and has an excessive desire to drink, also known as dependent drinking.

If you are concerned about your or someone else’s drinking, you can contact Drinkline, a free national alcohol helpline that will support you in complete confidence on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm and weekends 11am to 4pm).