Ant and Dec tease ‘lots of surprises’ for series five of ITV’s Limitless Win

Presenter Anthony McPartlin has teased there will be “lots of surprises for the contestants” in series five of Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win.

The ITV quiz programme sees contestants answer questions with no limit to how much money they could win while facing the risk of leaving empty-handed if they give a wrong answer.

Following a Christmas special the series, hosted by McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will return to screens in January 2026.

Donnelly, 50, said: “Everything we know and love is back again. So obviously the limitless money ladder and we’ve got some more amazing, brilliant, fun contestants.”

He added: “Possibly the biggest change to this series is the attitude in which the contestants have approached it.

“They’ve obviously seen more episodes now we’re in series five, and they’ve come along a bit braver, playing a bit more strategically and they are really bringing their ‘A’ game.”

McPartlin, 50, said: “We’ve got brilliant play along questions again, lots of surprises for the contestants in the studio and all of your favourite lifelines including ‘Take Two’ where we get involved.”

The series is one of the few that offers a limitless cash jackpot, giving away more than £3.5 million since it launched in 2022.

Contestants can opt to bank the cash they make or continue up the “limitless money ladder” to try their luck and win more.

Speaking about the approach taken by contestants, McPartlin said: “They’ve got categorised spreadsheets full of things they think might come up. They measure their own body parts to use as a ruler.”

He added: “In the weeks leading up to being on the show they’ve covered their house in Post-it notes with facts and stats on, in the hope that that will just go in their brain.”

Donnelly said: “The amount of people who now take tape measures to the supermarket to measure everything in preparation for the show is mind boggling. They must look so weird.”

The series saw NHS workers, Helen and Charlie, make Limitless Win history as they took home £1 million in the second episode of series three.

Donnelly said: “Helen and Charlie proved that it can be done, proved that you can win a million quid on this show.”

Along with presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the Geordie pair are also known for hosting Britain’s Got Talent and previously fronted Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The duo also played PJ and Duncan in CBBC series Byker Grove, and performed together as a pop duo under their characters’ names scoring a number one hit in 2013 with their 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble.

Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win series five starts Sunday January 11 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.