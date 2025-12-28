Masked Singer 2026 to have ‘more unmaskings than ever before’

The Masked Singer 2026 is to have “more unmaskings than ever before”, panellist Jonathan Ross has teased.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the ITV singing competition, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes, is returning for a new series in January.

In a first for the TV series, the first two shows will see a band take to the stage – Goldfish and the No Trout band on Saturday January 3, and Emperor Penguin and the Antartic Funkeys during the show on Sunday January 4.

This means there will be four unmaskings across the Masked Singer double weekend.

Jonathan Ross attending The Masked Singer press launch (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Host Dommett, 40, said: “At the start of the first two episodes we have a live band. We’ve never done it before and it just gives it so much energy in the room.

“Also the lead singer of the band is someone we have to guess.

“They’ve mixed the whole first two episodes and it has this energy which is really great. Also those first two unmasking are pretty substantial.”

Speaking about the series, panellist Davina McCall said: “It’s amazing. It’s got a really good pace to it. It’s got a good energy, it feels fresh and it feels new.

“We’ve got some new ideas and additions that keep us on our toes!”

Ross, 65, added: “What’s fun is, if you like unmaskings it has more unmaskings than ever before.

“There is so much more happening. We can barely keep up. Every week, we’ve barely got time to guess one and the mask’s off! You’re going to have a lot more fun playing at home.”

The 2025 series was won by musical theatre star and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks who was dressed as a pufferfish.

This year’s characters include Moth, Can Of Worms, Red Panda, Conkers, Arctic Fox, Toastie, Teabag and Gargoyle.

The Masked Singer starts on Saturday January 3 and Sunday January 4 at 6.30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.