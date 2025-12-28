Celebrity guests praise Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s ‘beautiful’ wedding

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has wished Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and model Holly Ramsay “a lifetime of happiness together” following their “beautiful” wedding ceremony.

Former footballer Sir David Beckham, his wife, fashion designer Lady Beckham, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were among the celebrity guests in attendance at the ceremony held at Bath Abbey on Saturday.

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker was also at the Somerset service and said it was a “great wedding” filled with “top people”.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay could be seen walking hand-in-hand with his 25-year-old daughter as they entered the church, but Peaty’s mother Caroline and father Mark were missing from the ceremony amid a family fall-out.

Following the celebrations, Davies, 41, who competed alongside Peaty on series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing, posted photos of them to her Instagram.

She said: “Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man’s wedding – and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I’ve been to have him in my life over the past four years.

“From the first day we met on Strictly, we’ve been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle.

“It was such a special day. Simon (her husband) and I had the best time, the service was beautiful – and I’m sure you’ll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I’ve ever had.

“Wishing my wonderful friend and his gorgeous bride a lifetime of happiness together.”

Walker, 48, who also appeared on the same series of Strictly as Peaty, shared a photo showing the front cover of the order of service and wrote: “We had a lovely time celebrating with @adam_peaty & @hollyramsayy yesterday

“Great wedding, top people, wonderful service, unforgettable reception, brilliant speeches and we got to sing some bangers in the church too.”

The star-studded event took place at Bath Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, Caroline Peaty spoke to the Daily Mail about the family row which apparently exploded after she was not invited to Holly’s hen do.

In the interview, for which she was not paid, she said: “I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out.

“This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together – my family is broken.”

She said: “They are both still loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day.”

Ramsay, 59, who has six children with his wife Tana, said in a social media post on Saturday that he “couldn’t be a prouder dad”.

Megan Ramsay, Bethany Peaty and Tilly Ramsay (Ben Birchall/PA)

The post said: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law @adam_peaty!”

Among those pictured at the service were Holly’s bridesmaids – Peaty’s sister Bethany and Holly’s two sisters Megan and Tilly, who each held a bouquet of what looked to be calla lilies.

Holly kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, which showed a hint of a scalloped skirt and long train.

Elsewhere, Lady Beckham, 51, wore a cut-own dark teal gown worth £1,290 from her Victoria Beckham Pre Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Peaty reportedly met his new wife through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly in 2021.

MasterChef’s Marcus Wareing was invited to the event (Ben Birchall/PA)

Holly announced their engagement on September 12 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

Peaty, a swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has won six Olympic medals, was previously in a relationship with artist Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old.