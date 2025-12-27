Susan Boyle sings happy birthday to Timothee Chalamet as movie star turns 30

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle has wished Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet a happy 30th birthday with a musical tribute.

It comes after the Scottish singer, 64, said she was “very flattered” after Chalamet listed her as a Briton worthy of a Marty Supreme jacket, which she could be seen wearing in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

In the video, Boyle sings “happy birthday” to Chalamet, who has been promoting the A24 film Marty Supreme.

She also blew the actor a kiss and said: “Timothee, have a wonderful 30th, all the best, love Susan.”

The movie sees his character Marty Mauser chasing a dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

Chalamet, who has been gifting jackets to people he deems as being true greats, has also gifted the emblazoned coats to NFL star Tom Brady, singer Frank Ocean, and Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal.

The actor told the BBC that Boyle was worthy of a jacket earlier this month.

Questioned on this, Chalamet said: “She dreamt big – she dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn’t moved by that?”

The caption on Boyle’s post, which was also shared to A24’s account, reads: “She dreamt bigger than all of us. Special birthday serenade for @tchalamet from @susanboylemusic.”

Boyle stunned audiences in 2009 when her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream, from the musical Les Miserables, aired on BGT.

Even though she finished the competition in second place, losing to dance troupe Diversity, the aspirational nature of her story saw her become a household name.

Following Chalamet’s interview, Boyle posted a statement that read: “This has been so incredibly touching to read. I’m very flattered, @tchalamet.

“Those early days were quite something, and to know that moment meant something to you all these years on truly humbles me.

“We all start somewhere, with a dream and a bit of hope, don’t we? We should all dream big!

“I wish you every success as you continue to dream your own dream. Thank you for your kindness and for remembering that moment so fondly.”

Earlier in the month Chalamet, who rose to fame after starring in Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name, quashed rumours he was Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid.

In a 99-second video shared by both Chalamet and EsDeeKid on December 19, the Dune actor joined the rapper for a remix of his song 4 Raws, with the pair dancing together in a cramped kitchen.

Chalamet has starred in films including Little Women (2019), The King (2019) and Wonka (2023) and won the leading actor prize at the Sag Awards in February for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.