Rebecca Adlington says her latest pregnancy has been the hardest: ‘I’m fearful’

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington has said her latest pregnancy has been the hardest “mentally and emotionally”.

The retired swimming star, 36, who has two children, announced she was pregnant in September in a social media post that said she and her husband Andy Parsons were “cautiously overjoyed”.

The BBC pundit had a miscarriage in August 2022 which required emergency surgery and another one in October 2023, when it was discovered at a 20-week scan that there was “no heartbeat”.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Adlington said: “This pregnancy has been completely different. Not many photos, no gender reveal, no baby shower.

“This isn’t because I’m not excited, it’s because I’m fearful. Anyone who’s had a rainbow pregnancy will likely understand.”

The term “rainbow pregnancy” is used to describe a pregnancy that follows a pregnancy loss.

Adlington continued: “Mentally and emotionally, this has been my hardest pregnancy.

“After a counselling session with @petalscharity, I wanted to share a few things that have really helped me, in case they help someone else too.

“I’ve really tried hard recently to not compare. After loss, comparison can feel automatic.

“I was encouraged to focus on the differences between this pregnancy and our miscarriages, rather than the similarities.

“We’ve given our little one a nick name, ours is Jellytot.

“It’s helped us stop comparing to Harper (the daughter she lost) and allowed our family to start bonding with little one already too.

“It took me a long time to admit I’m struggling but learnt it’s ok to admit it’s hard.

“Being anxious and struggling doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to be pregnant, it just means I’m human.”

Adlington has one son, Albie, with Parsons, whom she married in 2021 and a daughter, Summer, born during her marriage to Harry Needs.