Miles Teller has wife’s wedding dress that was lost in fire remade for Christmas

US actor Miles Teller has gifted his wife with a replica of her wedding dress after it was destroyed in a fire earlier this year.

Whiplash actor Teller, 38, and his partner Keleigh lost their home in the Palisades during the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in January.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Keleigh, 33, who was wearing burgundy satin pyjamas and a Father Christmas hat, looked visibly shocked as she pulled a wedding dress out of a giant red box.

The caption of the video said: “Miles had my wedding dress remade after I lost it in the fires (almost passed out had to sit).”

Her dress, a floor-length gown with lace details and a train, was designed in collaboration with Monique Lhuillier.

In January, Keleigh, who works as a model, posted a photo to Instagram that appeared to show their home in front of a plume of smoke.

She wrote: “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out.”

The month following, Teller described the day they were evacuated in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He said: “For the fire, man, it moved fast.

“I would say, from the time we woke up and saw it to mandatory evacuation, I would say, like 90 minutes, two hours, and we’re watching it on TV as it’s happening, and people are abandoning cars at that point, people were already, you know, grabbing their kids and running down the street.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh lost their home in an LA fire (PA)

“It was pretty chaotic, absolutely.”

Teller and Keleigh announced their engagement in 2017 and got married two years later on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Speaking about her wedding dress to Vogue in 2019, Keleigh said: “I wanted to keep it elegant and classic since our ceremony was in a church, but I also wanted there to be a light feel to the dress.”

She added: “We started with a pretty simple dress that I redesigned a bit to get the perfect timeless feel.”