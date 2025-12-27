Max Branning’s fifth wedding at the centre of EastEnders ‘flashforward’ episode

EastEnders character Max Branning will be getting married for the fifth time on New Years Day 2027, in a special flashforward episode described by actor Jake Wood as “brave, big and bold”.

The one-off episode, which will be shown on BBC1 on New Year’s Day, will follow long-running character Max exactly a year on from the present day – on his wedding day.

The 30-minute episode sees multiple situations unfolding at once, with Wood’s character at the epicentre of the drama.

Actor Jake Wood called the flashforward episode ‘brave, big and bold’ (David Parry/PA)

Speaking about the format-breaking special episode, Wood, 53, said: “It’s brave, it’s big, it’s bold. It’s a real privilege to be a part of it.

“I think the build up to New Year is a busy time for the Brannings. Max is trying to sort of reconnect with his kids, and not doing a very good job of it.

“I think he’s probably at an all time low on New Year’s Eve. Then we go to the flash forward.”

He called the two episodes a “stark contrast” and said: “We see a man who’s maybe at the lowest we’ve ever seen him, and then we flash forward and things are maybe not quite as bad.”

Jake Wood’s character, Max Branning, will be getting married for the fifth time on New Years Day 2027 (Ian West/PA Wire)

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “For Max, life is like one big game of Kiss, Marry, Kill.

“This idea set something running for us that we got really excited about.”

“There is a whole heap of chaos.”

Lauren Branning actress Jacqueline Jossa teased that the new year will be “very interesting” for her on-screen family.

Referencing her character Lauren’s infant son, the 33-year-old said: “We have a christening, which is for little Jimmy.

“You can imagine how it goes, but it’s very, very interesting. We see people meet for maybe the first time.

“It’s very dramatic, but such good television.”

Jake Wood said it is a ‘real privilege’ to be part of the special flashforward episode (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Media)

EastEnders previously showcased a flashforward scene in February 2023, depicting one aspect of the 2023 Christmas Day storyline.

Wood’s character Max first arrived in Walford in June 2006, bringing his then wife Tanya and their daughters Lauren and Abi with him.

He left the BBC soap in 2021 when his character’s affair with Linda Carter ended, before returning earlier this year.