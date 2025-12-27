Gordon Ramsay ‘couldn’t be prouder’ ahead of daughter’s wedding to Adam Peaty

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has said he “couldn’t be a prouder dad”, on the day of his daughter Holly’s wedding to swimmer Adam Peaty.

Foliage has been placed outside Bath Abbey in preparation for the celebration, which is expected to see a number of celebrity guests and comes amid reports of family strife.

Ramsay, 59, said on Instagram: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

Flowers have been placed outside Bath Abbey, where the wedding is expected to take place (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Holly Ramsay, 25, announced their engagement on September 12, 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

On Saturday morning, a group of people could be seen positioning white flowers in foliage placed around the Abbey’s historic West Front door.

Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”

The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old son.