Christy Moore interrogation in UK questioned by Irish officials in 2004

Irish officials queried the decision of UK port authorities to question famous Irish folk singer Christy Moore in 2004, amid a rise of similar complaints relating to anti-terrorism measures.

The singer-songwriter said he was stopped by officers and detained for more than two hours after he got off a ferry from Dublin in the Welsh port of Holyhead in October of that year.

Both he and his driver were interrogated separately by police at the port under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

In a statement released through his publicist at the time, Moore said none of his equipment, bags or his car was searched by police.

Christy Moore in 2024 (Damien Storan/PA)

He said it was saddening to think that this kind of treatment of Irish people travelling to the UK was not a thing of the past.

He said he was questioned about his song lyrics and the contents of his briefcase.

Moore said other cars in the queue off the ferry had been searched, but maintained his own vehicle had not been inspected.

He described the incident as “heavy and harassing and invasive and scary”, and made a diplomatic complaint.

Officials from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs met counterparts in the UK Home Office about the matter in London on December 1, 2004.

The Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, north Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

It came amid a rise in complaints of the treatment of Irish people going through the Common Travel Area (CTA) after the imposition of new British anti-terrorism laws in preceding years.

The concerns are contained in a document now made public as part of the annual release of files from the National Archives of Ireland.

According to the file, the department highlighted three main areas of concern: Irish passengers being unwittingly photographed at ports and airports, authorities carrying out stops and examinations under the Terrorism Act 2000, and people being asked to fill in personal information on a landing or embarkation card, an act known at the time as “carding”.

Issues involving Moore’s “high profile” case, including the locking of his interrogation room, were also raised in the meeting.

Home Office figures said they would not comment on individual cases, but Irish officials brought up the issue of “inappropriate lines of questioning and the damage that can be done should a person feel that they are being questioned for entertainment or curiosity value”.

In response, the UK’s national co-ordinator of ports policing Commander, Bob Milton, stated this was a “training issue”.

The file said Mr Milton added that should a person feel the line of questioning was inappropriate, he should make a complaint to the chief constable of the force in question.

The Department of Foreign Affairs file reads: “As regards locking the room Mr Moore was detained in, Milton considered that it was up to the officer to decide whether it was necessary to lock an examination room based on whether the person was likely to leave.

“He did acknowledge that there could be a health and safety issue.”

– This article is based on documents contained in the file labelled 2025/127/1 in the National Archives of Ireland.