Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts announces she is pregnant with first child

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Roberts, 40, is best know for being part of the girl group behind the hit number one songs Sound Of The Underground, I’ll Stand By You and The Promise.

The singer revealed in a post shared on Christmas Day that she is five months pregnant and expecting her first child with footballer Mitch Hahn in the spring.

Sharing a series of photographs on Instagram, including one of Roberts holding her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree, she said: “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families.

“We’ve been keeping a secret.

“We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring.”

A number of stars celebrated the news in the comment section including presenters Laura Whitmore, Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark.

Comedian Alan Carr commented: “Amazing news!! Sending you much love!”

Nicola Roberts posted her news on Instagram (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, who is pregnant with her second child, commented: “Oh my goodnesssss! The best news. Congratulations beautiful!”

Roberts rose to fame as a member of Girls Aloud, which was formed in 2002 on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals.

Last year, Girls Aloud members Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Roberts reunited for a UK and Ireland arena tour that celebrated their legacy and paid tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer aged 39 in 2021.

Roberts also stars in the West End production of the hit musical Hadestown which tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus as a singer-songwriter who tries to save his lover Eurydice from the underworld, which is ruled by Hades.