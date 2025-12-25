In Pictures: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final Strictly Christmas special

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented their final Strictly Come Dancing show, having announced their departure in October.

The Christmas special saw six celebrity contestants take to the ballroom, with former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and her dance partner Vito Coppola crowned the winners.

Here we take a look at the festive special:

Tess Daly hugs Craig Revel Horwood (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Blue perform during the show at Elstree Studios (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe performs an Elf On The Shelf-inspired dance (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present their last show (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Melanie Blatt and Kai Widdrington perform an American smooth to Santa Baby by The Pussycat Dolls (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Gladiator Jodie Ounsley and dancer Neil Jones perform street/commercial to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey and Luba Mushtuk dance the Viennese waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Singer Brian McFadden and Michelle Tsiakkas jive to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

TV star Scarlett Moffatt and dancer Vito Coppola are crowned winners of the Strictly special (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Tess Daly and Aljaz Skorjanec performing on the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)