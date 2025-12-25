Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final Strictly Christmas special

The duo announced their departure in October.

By contributor Hannah Roberts, Press Association Senior Entertainment Reporter
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final Strictly Christmas special
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on the Strictly Christmas special (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have presented their final Strictly Come Dancing show, having announced their departure in October.

The Christmas special saw six celebrity contestants take to the ballroom, with former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and her dance partner Vito Coppola crowned the winners.

Here we take a look at the festive special:

Tess Daly hugs Craig Revel Horwood
Tess Daly hugs Craig Revel Horwood (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Blue perform during the Strictly show at Elstree Studios
Blue perform during the show at Elstree Studios (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Comedian Babatunde Aleshe performs an Elf On The Shelf-inspired dance
Comedian Babatunde Aleshe performs an Elf On The Shelf-inspired dance (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly presenting the Strictly Christmas special
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present their last show (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Melanie Blatt and Kai Widdrington perform an American smooth
Melanie Blatt and Kai Widdrington perform an American smooth to Santa Baby by The Pussycat Dolls (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Gladiator Jodie Ounsley dancing with Neil Jones
Gladiator Jodie Ounsley and dancer Neil Jones perform street/commercial to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Nicholas Bailey and Luba Mushtuk dance the Viennese waltz
EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey and Luba Mushtuk dance the Viennese waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Singer Brian McFadden and Michelle Tsiakkas doing a jive
Singer Brian McFadden and Michelle Tsiakkas jive to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Scarlett Moffatt and Vito Coppola being crowned winners of the Strictly special
TV star Scarlett Moffatt and dancer Vito Coppola are crowned winners of the Strictly special (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Tess Daly and Aljaz Skorjanec performing on the show
Tess Daly and Aljaz Skorjanec performing on the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2025
Dave Arch, the musical director of the Strictly band, parodying Love Actually (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)