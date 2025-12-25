Confrontation at Queen Vic pub turns deadly in EastEnders Christmas special

EastEnders appears to have killed off one of its characters following a confrontation at the Queen Vic pub during the soap’s two-part Christmas special.

Anthony Trueman, played by Nicholas Bailey, was declared dead by Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) after she discovered his body at the top of the stairs of the Queen Vic pub, near to her daughter Zoe Slater, who had passed out next to him after being thrown against a bannister.

The cause of his death remains unclear.

The characters had earlier tussled after Zoe, played by Michelle Ryan, became angry at Anthony, who had lied to Kat about Zoe’s two long-lost children being dead.

Finding her on the landing, Kat woke Zoe up and said: “Zoe, Zoe, wake up… what have you done? Look at me, what have you done? Zoe, he’s dead.”

Anthony had lied to Kat as he was angry after discovering he was the father of the twins Zoe gave birth to and abandoned in the hospital in 2006, after believing her daughter to be dead.

Zoe had also been angry at Anthony as she wrongly believed him to be the person who had been making sinister threats towards her.

Having found his body, Kat responded by switching off the electricity in the pub and forcing Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to tell the punters to get out.

Soon after, Zoe went downstairs as she could hear music playing from the pub, believing it to be the son she had abandoned years ago and had recently attempted to meet up with.

Instead, she found Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman), and it was revealed that she has been the mastermind behind Zoe’s torment.

Kat asked her how long she had been in the pub, presumably to figure out if she could have killed Anthony, to which Chrissie said: “Just got here, why?”

It looked as if Anthony Trueman had met his end during the Christmas special episode of BBC soap EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Chrissie’s plan has involved teaming up with Zoe’s daughter, Jasmine, and turning her against her mother as revenge for her involvement in the death of Den Watts, whom Chrissie had actually murdered.

Jasmine entered the pub and shouted at Zoe: “You couldn’t be bothered to stick around the hospital long enough to hear me cry. Maybe I should be flattered, because at least you didn’t just abandon me like you did my brother.”

The storyline is reminiscent of Zoe’s most iconic scenes, when she screamed at Kat, who she believed to be her sister, “you ain’t my mother!”, to which Kat yelled back: “Yes I am.”

At the end of the second episode, the emergency services arrived at the scene and Zoe was seen walking over to a police officer and saying: “It’s me you want.”

Bailey, 54, was also seen on the Strictly Come Dancing festive special on Christmas Day, and performed a Viennese waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams.

EastEnders is available on BBC iPlayer.