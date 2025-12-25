Aristocrat meets maid in trailer for Cinderella-inspired Bridgerton series

The bohemian son of a viscount can be seen searching for the maid he met at a masquerade ball in a trailer for the new Cinderella-inspired series of Bridgerton.

The hit Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

Unlike his other brothers, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, is loath to settle down until he meets Sophie Baek, who is played by Australian actress Yerin Ha.

In the new two-and-a-half minute teaser, Benedict’s attitude to love begins to change after his mother Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, puts on a masquerade ball.

Benedict attends the event and consequently bumps into Sophie, a maid who has disguised herself as a member of high society.

Sophie enters the ball wearing a silver empire style gown and a large mask adorned with beads after she is told by a voice: “Just be out by midnight”.

Benedict asks her to dance and later tells her: “You are perhaps the most intriguing person I’ve ever met.”

At this moment, the clock strikes midnight and Sophie rushes off, leaving only her glove behind.

Benedict is determined to find the owner of the glove and Sophie can be heard saying: “He does not want to find me, he wants to find the lady in the silver gown, and she is not real.”

The series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, who is the voice of Lady Whistledown – the pseudonym of Penelope Bridgerton, who writes a social pamphlet that is a source of gossip in the town.

At the beginning of the trailer, Penelope, who is played by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, is asked by Queen Charlotte for “great gossip”.

Among the returning cast members this season are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton series three focused on the relationship between Coughlan and Newton’s characters in a season that saw a steamy carriage scene nominated for a Bafta award.

Earlier in the month, Coughlan introduced Elliot Bridgerton as “the new Lord Featherington aka Baby Whistledown” and shared a photo of her character’s baby to Instagram.

Series two of the show followed the love story between Bailey and Ashley’s characters, with series one depicting the marriage between Daphne Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.