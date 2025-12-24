Tracy-Ann Oberman returns to EastEnders as Chrissie Watts

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman has spoken about her emotional return to EastEnders, as her character is back on screens to “create havoc” in Albert Square.

The 59-year-old left the BBC soap in 2005 when her character was jailed for 20 years for the murder of her husband, Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

Chrissie Watts returned for a brief stint in September 2024, having spent her final week in prison alongside Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, it was revealed that Oberman’s character will be at the centre of the drama in the square this Christmas.

Watts was seen scheming with Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), who was revealed as the secret daughter of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) earlier this month.

Ryan returned to the soap in June after 20 years, and her character has spent the past three months being threatened by a mysterious stalker – whose identity has now been confirmed as Chrissie Watts.

Oberman called returning to the soap an “absolute joy”, and spoke about her reunion with actresses Ryan, 41, and Kim Medcalf, who plays Sam Mitchell.

She said: “I spent so much time with them in my short but powerful stint on EastEnders.

“Being back in The Queen Vic with Michelle and Kim was really emotional.

“We kept hugging each other and discussing how a lifetime had passed since we were last together, and there was so much to catch up on, including sharing photos of children, and talking about how our lives had evolved over the last 20 years.

“It’s been a really amazing experience.

“It also was a reminder of what EastEnders does best. Strong female characters, in dynamic storylines, working together to create the drama.”

In 2005, Chrissie Watts was imprisoned for the murder of her husband, who she buried under the Queen Vic barrel store, with the help of Mitchell and Slater.

She lived for months under false pretences after the incident, with Den’s adoptive daughter Sharon and his son Dennis Rickman.

Mitchell was initially held responsible for the murder, after she drunkenly dug up Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’s wedding day.

Chrissie Watts was eventually caught, and jailed in December 2005, when Phil and Grant Mitchell returned to the square to free their sister.

Oberman said: “She is such a great character. I love the idea of her returning at Christmas to create havoc.

“I’m delighted my return was kept under wraps.

“Who wouldn’t want to be part of the storyline on Christmas Day in Albert Square, particularly when it’s Chrissie.”

The actress, also known for sitcom Friday Night Dinner, said that she thinks her character “jumped” at the opportunity to torment Ryan’s character and “have something over her”, given their history.

She said: “Chrissie, whilst being very hard and tough, has a strong sense of justice, and in her mind, Zoe never really paid for Den’s murder.

“What started off as a game for her has ended up becoming a little bit of an obsession.

“Chrissie thinks Zoe needs to take responsibility, and that’s her motivation.”