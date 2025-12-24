Nicola Adams: Appearing on Gladiators was ‘one of my childhood dreams’

Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams has said being on Gladiators was “one of my childhood dreams” ahead of her appearance in the Christmas special.

The game show, hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, sees two male and two female contenders compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s elite athletes known as the Gladiators – who are each given a fictional character name.

On Christmas Day, the 43-year-old former boxer will be joined by fitness coach Joe Wicks, reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Vogue Williams, as the celebrities take on the Gladiators in the festive instalment of the show.

On Christmas Day, the 43-year-old former boxer will appear on the BBC game show (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Adams said: “It was really cool to be a part of Gladiators.

“It was one of my childhood dreams to be on the show.

“I loved every minute of it. I guess because I’m an athlete, ex-pro boxer, nothing really scares me.

“I told the Gladiators backstage: ‘Don’t take it easy on me’.”

Adams competed as a professional boxer for 12 years, and retired in 2019 with an undefeated record.

She became the first woman to win Olympic gold in her sport when she took the flyweight title at London 2012, and successfully defended her crown in Rio four years later.

In 2016, Adams was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list (Yui Mok/PA)

The athlete also told BBC Breakfast that entering the Gladiators arena was “definitely not as bad as a boxing ring”.

In 2016, Adams was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

In 2020, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones, as the first same-sex couple on the show.

Adams called her Strictly experience “harder” than her upcoming appearance on Gladiators, describing the BBC dancing competition as “completely out of my comfort zone”.

Gladiators: Celebrity Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 3.35pm on December 25.