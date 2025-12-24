Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby makes return in trailer for Peaky Blinders film

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy can be seen questioning his identity as “famous gypsy gangster” Tommy Shelby in a first trailer for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The film, which sees Tommy driven back from a self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the Second World War, wrapped filming in December last year.

In a 70-second teaser, released by Netflix on Christmas Eve, a voiceover says: “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby? The famous gypsy gangster.”

Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix/Robert Viglasky/PA)

Tommy says “I’m not that man anymore”, and a separate clip shows him walking with his head held down while wearing his distinctive bakerboy cap after a female voice says: “Tommy, you’ve got to come back.”

Viewers are also offered a glimpse of Barry Keoghan’s character, who is seen wearing a white vest top with tattoos up his arms.

The forthcoming movie serves as a continuation of the hit BBC drama series, which followed the rise of Birmingham-based crime family the Shelbys.

Returning cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as union convener Hayden Stagg, and Packy Lee as Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs.

Saltburn star Keoghan, Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and Reservoir Dogs actor Tim Roth are among the new additions.

In October, the BBC announced that Peaky Blinders would return with two new series focusing on a “new generation of Shelbys”.

The spin-off series is set in 1953, years after the events of the forthcoming feature film, and is to be filmed at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham.

Murphy, 49, will return to executive produce, but it has not been revealed if he will reprise his role as Tommy.

The sixth series, which was broadcast in 2022, was billed as the final series, and saw Tommy almost shoot himself after being given false information that he had a brain tumour.

The new episodes will once again be set in Birmingham, with events taking place when the city is building a future out of concrete and steel after the Second World War.

The upcoming film has been directed by Tom Harper and written by creator Steven Knight, who is set to write the next James Bond film.

Murphy told Netflix: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres in select cinemas on March 6 next year and will be available on Netflix from March 20.