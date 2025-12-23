Shropshire Star
US TV host Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea City AFC

She joins the rapper and Croatian footballer Luka Modric as part-owners of the Championship club.

By contributor Jonathan Veal and Hannah Roberts, Press Association
Published

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards (PA)

US TV host and cook book author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea City AFC.

The lifestyle and homemaking expert, 84, joins rapper Snoop Dogg and Croatian footballer Luka Modric as part-owners of the Championship club.

On Friday she attended the club’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham, a football team co-owned by US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

Following the match she posted an image showing movie character Deadpool, played by Reynolds, getting beaten up a swan, which is the mascot of Swansea.

The Instagram post said: “We had a wonderful time last night in Swansea, Wales where we witnessed the ‘swans’ win a tough one against Wrexham 2-1. Now off to London to see Liverpool play Tottenham.”

Stewart and Snoop Dogg, 54, are friends and hosted a show together called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, where they invite celebrity guests to partake in culinary challenges.

Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said on the club’s official website: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”