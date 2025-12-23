No further action to be taken into Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, police say

An investigation into chants by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury Festival last summer will not lead to any further action by prosecutors as there is “insufficient” evidence for there to be “a realistic prospect of conviction”, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds on the West Holts Stage in chants of “death death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their performance at the music festival in June.

Shortly afterwards, the force said a criminal investigation was under way with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said: “No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidential for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

In its own statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stressed this was a decision made by Avon and Somerset Police.

The force said it conducted a voluntary interview with a man in his mid-thirties in November over the incident, adding he was informed of the outcome earlier on Tuesday.

The force added: “The comments made on Saturday June 28 drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.

“We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”

The statement continued: “We have proactively engaged with a number of groups, particularly among our Jewish communities, since this incident and provided updates to them throughout.

Bobby Vylan in the crowd at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

“This has always been a priority for us and has continued today around the communication of this investigative outcome.

“We hugely value having that open dialogue, enabling us to provide any reassurance or support necessary.”

Avon and Somerset Police shared the details of its initial inquiries with the CPS in July and sought legal advice around a number of offences.

Bob Vylan, who are known for writing songs that criticise the British establishment, performed on the West Holts Stage ahead of a performance from Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who were also investigated by police for comments made on stage.

In July, Avon and Somerset Police said it would be taking “no further action” against the Irish language group on the grounds that there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”.

Following Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury appearance, the duo were dropped from a number of festivals and performances including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue, and a US tour after their visas were revoked.

In October, British Airways paused their sponsorship of the Louis Theroux Podcast following an interview with Robinson-Foster, which saw him say he was “not regretful” of the chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

In November the Metropolitan Police said they would close their own investigation into a London performance, following advice from the CPS.

The investigation was launched by police after footage emerged allegedly showing singer Bobby Vylan saying “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at a performance supporting singer Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace in May.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of public feeling about comments made during Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury Festival in June, particularly among the Jewish community.

“We provided early investigative advice to Avon and Somerset Police on what evidence might be needed to meet the legal test for charging but we have not been asked to make a charging decision in this case.

“A number of offences were considered which each have evidential requirements to prove but Avon and Somerset Police have concluded there is insufficient evidence for there to be any realistic prospect of conviction and will take no further action.”