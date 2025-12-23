Jewish charity says police decision over Bob Vylan set ‘sends the wrong message’

The decision not to bring criminal charges following a police investigation into chants made during a Bob Vylan performance at last summer’s Glastonbury Festival “sends completely the wrong message at the worst possible time”, a leading charity has said.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during the duo’s show at Glastonbury in June.

As a result, Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal inquiry under the leadership of a senior detective.

But earlier on Tuesday, the force said there would be no further action in the case as “there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction”.

In response to that decision, the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, told the Press Association: “It is incredibly disappointing that the police and CPS have decided not to charge in this case, particularly when police forces in London and Manchester are adopting a stronger approach to tackling hateful rhetoric.

“It sends completely the wrong message at the worst possible time.”

In a post on X, the embassy of Israel in London also criticised the decision by Avon and Somerset Police.

It said: “It is deeply disappointing that vile calls for violence, repeated openly and without remorse, continue to fall on deaf ears. Especially in the wake of the terror attacks in Manchester and Bondi, when will such calls finally be recognised for what they are: a real and dangerous instigator of bloodshed?”

A second British Jewish charity also hit out at the police’s decision.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said in a statement: “British Jews will be furious but not in the least surprised.

“Over the last two years, trust in the authorities has collapsed. With most British Jews now considering whether they have a future in the UK at all, over and over again it falls to us to explore all legal avenues to take action because the authorities will not.”

The response from both charities came after Avon and Somerset Police issued a statement saying the force was bringing its own investigation to a close.

It said: “No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Bobby Vylan in the crowd at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

The force said it conducted a voluntary interview with a man in his mid-30s in November over the incident, adding he was informed of the outcome earlier on Tuesday.

It added: “The comments made on Saturday June 28 drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.

“We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”

In its own statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stressed this was a decision made by Avon and Somerset Police.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of public feeling about comments made during Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury Festival in June, particularly among the Jewish community.

“We provided early investigative advice to Avon and Somerset Police on what evidence might be needed to meet the legal test for charging but we have not been asked to make a charging decision in this case.

“A number of offences were considered which each have evidential requirements to prove but Avon and Somerset Police have concluded there is insufficient evidence for there to be any realistic prospect of conviction and will take no further action.”