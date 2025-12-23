Captain America actor Chris Evans to return for Avengers: Doomsday

Actor Chris Evans will be returning to the Avengers franchise for its upcoming film, it has been announced.

In a teaser trailer released on YouTube by the Marvel Entertainment account, the Captain America actor has been confirmed as returning for the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Avengers: Doomsday.

Evans, 44, was seen in the sneak peek entering a house and picking up the suit of his character Steve Rogers’ superhero alter-ego.

He takes a moment to stare at Captain America’s suit, then places it into a box and shuts it away.

The character is then seen cradling an infant and smiling, before the screen goes black. The words “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday” are then revealed.

The preview was first aired in cinemas after screenings of James Cameron’s new film, Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Evans’ return was also announced by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who shared the teaser trailer to their Instagram page.

In the caption, the Russo brothers wrote: “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…”

The pair, who also directed Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, announced in July 2024 that they would be directing the newest instalment in the Avengers franchise.

The return of Evans’ character, Steve Rogers, has left fans stunned, after he exited the franchise in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame, after eight years in the role.

In the film, his character, also known as Captain America, travelled back to 1945, choosing to live a full life with his love interest, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), where he grew old before returning to the present as an old man.

Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson was The Falcon, took the mantle of Captain America when an elderly Steve Rogers gave him his shield.

Evans made his debut as Captain America in 2011, and went on to star as the character in seven further films.

Since he left the franchise in 2019, he has starred in films such as Knives Out (2019), Lightyear (2022), Red One (2024) and Materialists (2025).

The release of the trailer has left fans speculating how he will return to the upcoming Avengers film, as hype builds for the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Also returning to the Marvel franchise for Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr.

The 60-year-old starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man for more than 10 years, until his character, also known as Tony Stark, died in Avengers: Endgame.

Also returning to the Marvel franchise for Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA Wire)

At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, Downey Jr announced he would be returning to the franchise once again – this time, as villain Doctor Doom.

Doomsday is the penultimate film of the multiverse saga, which has explored parallel realities and cosmic threats.

The trailer also revealed that the upcoming film will be released on December 18 2026.