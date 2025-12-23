Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcome fourth child

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have celebrated the birth of their fourth child by sharing a picture of the baby on social media.

The Spanish musician and the Russian former tennis player shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the birth.

The sleeping infant is pictured wrapped up in a white striped blanket, wearing a pink and blue striped beanie and cuddled up with a stuffed animal.

The caption reads: “My Sunshine 12.17.2025”.

The name and gender of the baby is yet to be announced.

Iglesias, 50, and Kournikova, 44, have three other children together: eight-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, and daughter Mary, five.

The couple are known for keeping their relationship private but have shared rare glimpses of their family life on social media.

In 2020, to announce the birth of their daughter Mary, Iglesias posted in a similar fashion, writing at the time: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

The couple are thought to have been together since they began dating in 2001 when they met on the set of one of the singer’s music videos.