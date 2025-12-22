Star of Strictly Christmas special teases Elf On The Shelf-inspired dance

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe has revealed he will be performing a dance inspired by Elf On The Shelf when he appears as a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Six celebrities will battle it out to be crowned Christmas champion on December 25 in a pre-recorded programme that will see hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly oversee the ballroom festivities for one final time.

Actor Aleshe, 39, will be performing a Charleston alongside professional dancer Nancy Xu that has been inspired by the newly created Christmas tradition where families adopt a toy elf who creates mischief overnight.

Nancy Xu and Babatunde Aleshe will appear in the Strictly Come Dancing special (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Aleshe said: “We are dancing the Charleston, and the theme is inspired by Elf On The Shelf.

“I’m a naughty elf that’s trying my hardest to convince Nancy to join in with the mischief and be naughty with me, and cause chaos.

“And in doing so, I kind of get her into trouble throughout the dance.”

The pair will be performing to the song Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Bing Crosby and Xu said the character of the elf suits Aleshe “perfectly”.

Among the other contestants this year are singers Brian McFadden and Melanie Blatt – both of whom found fame in pop groups in the late 1990s.

Former Westlife star McFadden, 45, said there is “nothing” from his music career that will help him when it comes to the technical aspect of the performance.

Brian McFadden and Michelle Tsiakkas (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The Irish singer is dancing alongside Michelle Tsiakkas and together they will perform a jive to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson.

He said: “Going out in front of a live audience can be the part of Strictly that gets to some people.

“But for me it should be fine, because I’m used to performing every night, so that’s definitely an advantage for me.

“I’ve had 30 years experience of performing to a live audience, but there’s nothing from my music career that’s going to help me dancing-wise.

“Any dancing I’ve done so far has been very much improvised. But now that I’m dancing Michelle’s dance I have to be true to her art, so that’s extra pressure.”

All Saints singer Blatt, 50, is performing an American smooth to Santa Baby by The Pussycat Dolls alongside professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

She said: “We did do choreography in All Saints, but it was a very different sort of choreography. We just plodded around for years.

“Whereas now I’ve got to have my shoulders back, and a proper frame, which is the complete opposite. But I did already know how to count to eight, which has been helpful!”

Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas for BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2025 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Reflecting on what has surprised her about the experience, she said: “The challenge of it, and facing insecurities to overcome them very quickly in order to be able to enjoy the process.

“I’m really happy with everything I’m getting from it, emotionally as well as physically.”

Also on the show is Gladiator Jodie Ounsley who is dancing street commercial to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall alongside Neil Jones.

Ounsley, 24, revealed she had almost turned down the show and said: “I am hard on myself, and I almost didn’t do Strictly at all as I just thought ‘Oh, I can’t do that’.

“But now actually coming into it, I’ve surprised myself.

“That’s all down to Neil for giving me that confidence, and maybe I’m a little bit better than I thought I would be…”

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt teased there will be “a lot of spins, a lot of silver” in her “camp” dance performance which will see her “spin around in a big

bauble”.

The 35-year-old is dancing a cha cha alongside Vito Coppola to Cher’s DJ Play A Christmas Song, which the US singer performed on the show in December 2023.

The Strictly festive special airs on Christmas day (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

The final Strictly couple is EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey and Luba Mushtuk who are performing a Viennese waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams.

Actor Bailey, 54, said: “It’s very disciplined in its form, but also it has moments of spice, a bit of activity. It’s flirtatious, but also energetic.”

The contestants will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, though the voting studio audience will have the ultimate say over who wins.

The special will be the last time Winkleman and Daly appear on the show as hosts after announcing their departure in October.

The Strictly Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm on Christmas Day.