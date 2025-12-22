Brian May to broadcast unreleased Queen track that ‘no one has ever heard’

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May will play a previously unreleased Queen track that “no one has ever heard”.

The 78-year-old songwriter will play Not For Sale (Polar Bear) for the first time during a special festive broadcast on Planet Rock on Monday.

The song was originally recorded during the sessions for Queen’s seminal 1974 album, Queen II, however, did not make the final cut with its remastered version featuring in the upcoming 2026 rerelease of the album.

Sir Brian May will play Not For Sale (Polar Bear) (Ian West/PA)

While a “bootleg” version of the song may already have circulated by May’s pre-Queen band, Smile, the guitarist has assured that “no one” has heard this version.

Sir Brian said: “It’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge no one has ever heard this version.

“It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year – but I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it.

“I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year!”

Fans will be able to hear the song for the first time during Sir Brian’s Planet Rock Christmas Special on Monday at 6pm.

The radio special, which will also be repeated on Christmas Day, will include a hand-picked selection of Sir Brian’s favourite Christmas and seasonal tracks.

Sir Brian said the song ‘goes back a very long way’ ( Ian West/PA)

The musician will also reflect on the music, stories and memories that have shaped his own Christmases over the years.

From Bad News to Slade, Chuck Berry and The Crystals, fans can expect a range of tunes including a Christmas hit by Sir Brian’s wife, singer and actress Anita Dobson.

Formed in the 1970s, Queen was made up of guitarist Sir Brian, drummer Roger Taylor, late frontman Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon.

The group has since had six UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums with some of their best known songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and We Are The Champions.

Earlier this year Queen were named the most played rock act on UK radio and TV in the 21st century, according to the music licensing company, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

Brian May’s Planet Rock Christmas Special will air on Planet Rock on Monday December 22 at 6pm, with a repeat broadcast on Christmas Day at 1pm.