Kate Winslet wants to play characters with ‘a face that’s changing with age’

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has said she wants to play characters with “a face that’s changing with age”.

The Academy Award winner, known for starring in Titanic and The Reader, opened up about her positive approach to ageing and her track record of calling out publications for editing how she looked.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, Winslet said: “It really bothered me when I realised as a young woman that magazines had the ability to alter an image.

Kate Winslet made the comments on Desert Island Discs (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t sign up for that. I didn’t say you could take my photograph and then do whatever the hell you want with it. Absolutely not.

“I also realised that nobody else was calling them out on it.

“I didn’t want any young woman, even just one, to look at that image and think, ‘Oh my god, I want to look like that’. That’s not me.

“That’s the same message I’ve always tried to give and I think that’s why I live my life with intention and integrity, having a face that moves.

“That’s also how I do my job. I want to play characters who have wrinkles and crow’s feet and a face that’s changing with age and a body that’s moving with the passing decades. That’s life.”

The acclaimed actress has recently made her directorial debut with the Christmas family drama Goodbye June.

Kate Winslet arriving for the world premiere of Goodbye June, at the Curzon Mayfair in central London (Ian West/PA)

The film, which Winslet also stars in, was written by her son Joe Anders and follows four siblings whose lives change when their mother’s health takes a turn for the worse during the festive period.

Inspired by the death of Winslet’s mother, it also stars Dame Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, Stephen Merchant and Toni Collette.

Winslet added that there is still a lot to “unlearn” with regards to how women in the film and TV industry are spoken to.

She said: “There are things that have been said to me as a female director that would never be said to my male counterpart.

“Just the way someone might phrase something. They might say things like ‘Don’t forget to be confident in your choices’ and I want to sort of say, don’t talk to me about confidence, because if that’s one thing I haven’t ever lacked, is exactly that.

“That person wouldn’t say that to a man.

“It’s just a little internal fire that, ever so often, gets ignited by things that occur and then I’m able to calmly say to that person, there’s a different way of phrasing that you know. It’s worth thinking about it.”

Winslet is also known for starring in the 2006 festive film The Holiday alongside Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

The full interview can be heard on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 on Sunday December 21 at 10am.