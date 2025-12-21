EastEnders character Debbie Bates returns alongside Barry Evans and Pat Butcher

EastEnders character Debbie Bates will return to the soap after 30 years, as part of its ongoing dementia storyline involving Nigel Bates.

The character is played by Nicola Duffett who will reprise her role in a special episode on Tuesday, across scenes that take Nigel (Paul Bradley) back to the 1990s as his memory falters.

During the episode, Debbie will slow dance with her husband in the Queen Vic pub as his dementia symptoms intensify, following an emotional evening at his festive film screening.

Paul Bradley’s character, Nigel, has been at the centre of the soap’s dementia storyline (Nick Ansell/PA)

Duffet’s character married Nigel in 1994, and was killed off in a hit-and-run in 1995.

She is among a number of characters to appear to Nigel in the pub, as he is transported back in time while he navigates his worsening symptoms.

Also in the episode are Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay, who will reprise their roles as a young Phil and Grant Mitchell, alongside Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson).

Barry was killed off more than 20 years ago when his new wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) pushed him from a cliff on January 2 2004.

Shaun Williamson also returns to the show in the episode, reprising his role as Barry Evans (Hollie Adams/PA)

Speaking about his return, Williamson, 60, said: “It’s a pleasure to be back, but it is weird.

“So many things have changed as well, and they would do in 22 years. Just walking on to the set, my legs started shaking before we did the scene.

“The scriptwriters do a brilliant job, and it was just spot on, so it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of it.”

Williamson’s character also appears alongside Barry’s stepmother Pat (Pam St Clement), who died of cancer on New Year’s Day in 2012.

This is the second time Pat has made a return to Albert Square after her death, as she was last seen on screen in May 2016 as a figment of Peggy’s (Barbara Windsor) imagination on the night of her death.

Pam St Clement also returns to the square as her character, Pat Butcher (Ian West/PA Wire)

St Clement, 83, said: “I’m very spoilt here because I’m part of something which has happened out of the period of time that I was a regular on EastEnders, and also, some very interesting work.

“Coming back to jump into those clothes and make-up again was strangely difficult.

“But I would say that the key to the whole ensemble must be the earrings.”

The character Nigel returned to the long-running soap after 26 years on December 24 2024, and has been seen struggling with young onset dementia.

EastEnders has worked with Dementia UK for the ongoing storyline.

The special episode will air on BBC One on December 23 at 7.30pm.