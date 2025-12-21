Dani Dyer-Bowen appears emotional in trailer for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen appears emotional in the new trailer of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The reality TV star, 29, is among the 14 famous faces, including World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and social media star Jack Joseph, who will feature in the upcoming series of the Channel 4 reality show where contestants undertake SAS training in north Africa.

Gunfire and explosions can be heard in the newly released 30-second trailer as contestants are seen going through a number of physically and psychologically demanding challenges including interrogations, completing tasks underwater, and facing their fellow contestants in a boxing fight.

Dani Dyer-Bowen appears in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The trailer also appears to show an officer shouting at Dyer-Bowen, calling her “pathetic” to the star’s surprise.

The eight-part series will launch on January 4 and pit Team Australia against Team UK, with chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver returning to lead the celebrities in their training.

The trailer ends with Reyes saying: “We will hit them hard and we are going to keep hitting them until we break them.”

Billingham adds: “We’ll now find out who are the greater nation.”

Dyer-Bowen is joined by former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, TV personality Jessika Power, social media star Cole Anderson-James, and Neighbours actors Ryan Moloney and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

The line-up is completed by Gladiator and Olympian Toby Olubi, international cricketers Graeme Swann and Brad Hodge, Olympic swimmer Mack Horton, and Home And Away actor and musician Axle Whitehead.

Olympian Toby Olubi (Ben Whitley/PA)

Unlike other reality shows, contestants are not eliminated on Celebrity SAS, and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will launch on January 4 2026 at 9pm on Channel 4.