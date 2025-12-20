Timothee Chalamet quashes EsDeeKid rapper rumours with video appearance

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has quashed rumours he is Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid by joining the masked musician in a video for a remix.

Chalamet, 29, was at the centre of online speculation that he was the anonymous drill artist after a photograph of the rapper – whose face is always covered – after suggestions they had similar eyes.

In a 99-second video shared by both Chalamet and EsDeeKid on Friday night, the Dune actor joined the rapper for a remix of his song 4 Raws, with the pair dancing together in a cramped kitchen.

Chalamet had teased on BBC Radio 1 recently that “all would be revealed in due time”, when asked if he was the underground rapper.

In a verse on the remix which includes obscenities and crude language, Chalamet references his rapper persona – Timmy Tim – as well as his billionaire reality TV star girlfriend Kylie Jenner and his latest film Marty Supreme.

The Oscar-nominated US-French actor raps: “It’s Timothee Chalamet chillin’, tryna stack a hundred million. Girl got a billion.”

While the full remix has yet to be released, the video clip has already received nearly two million likes, including comments from rappers Central Cee and Rich The Kid.

Chalamet is promoting Marty Supreme, where he plays the title role of Marty Mauser as he pursues his dream of becoming a table-tennis champion.

Alongside his passionate personal appearances on radio and talk shows to promote the film – which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and US rapper Tyler, The Creator – the marketing strategy has been a source of conversation online after Chalamet released a mock Zoom video in which he pitched outrageous promotion ideas.

In it he suggested an orange blimp painted with the title of the film should fly over the Hollywood sign, an idea that was turned into reality as part of the promotional tour.

Chalamet rose to fame after starring in Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed 2017 gay romance Call Me By Your Name.

He also starred in Little Women (2019), The King (2019) and Wonka (2023), and won the leading actor prize at the SAG Awards in February for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme will be released on Christmas Day.