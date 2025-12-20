Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in tearful sign-off from Strictly Come Dancing

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both choked back tears as they signed off from Strictly Come Dancing.

The final, which saw former Lioness Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu lift the glitterball trophy, marked the duo’s last live episode of the show.

They both appeared to be emotional as Daly plucked bits of ticker tape out of Winkleman’s hair as The Traitors host said: “Thank you so much to our entire cast, our amazing judges and to the best team in the business, we love you all.”

Winners Karen Carney and Carlos Gu (Guy Levy/BBC)

Daly added: “We really do, and most importantly from both of us, thanks to you at home for watching.

“It’s been such an honour and an absolute pleasure sharing this with you.”

Winkleman continued: “All that is left to do now is to keep dancing and to celebrate our fantastic winners Kaz and Carlos.”

The duo announced in October that they would be leaving the BBC dancing competition after more than a decade co-hosting the main show together.

Craig Revel Horwood read out a tribute from the Queen (Guy Levy/BBC)

Their last appearance as a presenting duo on Strictly will be in the pre-recorded festive special airing on Christmas Day.

Daly, 56, presented the series alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth when it launched in 2004 while Winkleman, 53, fronted its weekday companion show, It Takes Two.

Winkleman eventually moved on to host the Sunday night results show alongside Daly and joined the main show every Saturday from 2014, after Sir Bruce stepped down.

The final on Sunday featured a number of tributes to the presenters, including from the Queen, as well as Mary Berry and fans of the show.

They were greeted by a standing ovation from the audience, which included Daly’s husband, broadcaster Vernon Kay, as they opened the episode.

During the broadcast, judge Anton Du Beke became emotional as he told Daly: “I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved, Tess, spending the last 21 years with you. I love you.”

The judges became emotional during the episode (Guy Levy/BBC)

Daly also held back tears as she said: “Thank you, Anton.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood added: “I just realised this is our last little thing with Tess and we all deeply love you and we will miss you like you will not believe.”

In a tribute from Queen Camilla, read out by Revel Horwood, she paid tribute to the friendship between the hosts, saying: “I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour.

“If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.

“The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show’s success.”