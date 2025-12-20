Lola Young says she will ‘gradually’ return to performing in the new year

Singer Lola Young has said she will “gradually” return to performing and “pursuing” her dreams in the new year.

The 24-year old, best known for her hit song Messy, announced in September that she would be “going away for a while” and had to cancel all her tour dates after she collapsed on stage during a New York concert.

Videos of the singer swaying on stage before falling backwards during her slot at the All Things Go music festival at Forest Hills Stadium went viral.

On Saturday, Young announced in a post shared on Instagram that she would slowly be returning to the stage.

She said: “I just wanted to express gratitude to everyone who has given me time and space to gather myself and get my head in a better place.

“I’ve felt so much love and support from you all and it has helped more than you will ever know.

“I am hoping to gradually get back to performing and continuing pursuing my dreams.

“Happy holidays to you all and can’t wait to see you in 2026.

“Life is a journey, nothing is perfect but today I am doing well.

“All my love always, Lola.”

Lola Young performs during the H&M&180 show at 180 The Strand in Temple, central London, during London Fashion Week (James Manning/PA)

Among those who showed support for the singer in the comments section were DJ Annie Mac, presenter Clara Amfo, and singer Pixie Lott.

The singer was due to play venues around England and Scotland in October followed by tour dates in the US, Mexico and Canada in November and December with performances scheduled for South America and Europe in 2026.

Young has had three UK top 40 singles, including One Thing and Dealer, and won The Ivors rising star award earlier this year.

A few weeks before she collapsed on stage Young released her third studio album, I’m Only F****** Myself, which peaked at number three in the UK albums chart.