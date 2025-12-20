Karen Carney and Carlos Gu win Strictly Come Dancing in emotional final

Former footballer Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu have won the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Lioness lifted the glitterball trophy at the climax of an emotional episode of the competition, which was the last live show for hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

After she was announced as the winner, defeating reality star Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke, Carney said: “I can’t believe it.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us.

“Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you.”

“It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m literally lost for words, I’m so sorry.”

Carlos Gu told her: “You changed my life.”

He added: “To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”

Winkleman and Daly were both overcome with emotion as they signed off from hosting the BBC’s flagship entertainment programme, after more than a decade co-hosting the main show together.

Their last appearance as a presenting duo on Strictly will be in the pre-recorded festive special airing on Christmas Day.

During the episode, they received tributes from the Queen, as well as TV cook Mary Berry, members of the crew and fans of the show.