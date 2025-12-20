Former Lioness, podcaster and West End star to face off in Strictly final

Former Lioness Karen Carney, podcast host George Clarke and West End star Amber Davies are to face off against one another in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

The trio will perform three dances on the BBC One live show, including a previous routine they have fine-tuned following a masterclass with the judges.

Sports broadcaster Carney, 38, and her dance partner Carlos Gu will perform their Peaky Blinders-inspired Argentine tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, which they first performed during Halloween week.

Meanwhile, Clarke and his partner Alexis Warr will return to their Viennese waltz to Somebody To Love by Queen, while Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin will dance their paso doble to Dream On by Aerosmith.

Before the winner is picked by the public, the finalists will perform their favourite dance from the series as well as a show dance.

Davies’s favourite dance is her jive to Proud Mary while Carney and Gu have chosen to perform their jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie.

YouTube star Clarke, 26, and Warr will perform their paso doble to Game Of Survival by Ruelle, and for their show dance they will dance to Human by The Killers.

Welsh actress and reality TV star Davies, 29, and Kuzmin will perform to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their show dance, with Carney and Gu dancing to Inner Smile by Texas.

The show will include a group number from the cast of this year’s series, which will follow on from a group routine from the professional dancers and finalists.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will present the Saturday live show for one final time, having announced their departure from the series earlier this year.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu performing their Argentine tango (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ahead of the final, Davies told BBC Radio 2: “There’s no expectations any more. The pressure’s off.

“We’ve had to fight our way into the final so for us, it’s kind of just enjoying the ride.

“And we’ve worked so hard… I just want to go out with a bang, really (make it) memorable.

“I never in my life thought I’d be a Strictly finalist. So I’m wearing that badge of honour for the rest of my life.”

Also leading up to the final, Carney told a press conference that Strictly had become a “safe environment” that has helped to “fix” and “rebuild” her following a loss of confidence over the past “five or six years”.

Last year comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind person to lift the glitterball trophy when he won the competition with his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday.