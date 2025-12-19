Kylie Minogue’s pop tune Xmas is Christmas number one

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has secured this year’s Christmas number one with her new pop anthem Xmas.

The Padam Padam singer, 57, has also become the first woman to have number one singles across four different decades, the Official Charts Company said.

Speaking to the charts organisation, Minogue said: “It’s hard to put into words how special this feels.

“Being Christmas number one really is the most wonderful gift. I’m so thankful to everyone who’s been listening and sharing the love and I’m wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”

While this is Minogue’s first Christmas number one in the UK, she has topped the singles chart on seven occasions with I Should Be So Lucky (1988), Especially For You (1988), Hand On Your Heart (1989), Tears On My Pillow (1990), Spinning Around (2000), Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (2001) and Slow (2003).

The past week has been her biggest seven days of UK sales and streams in 23 years, since 2002’s Love At First Sight, according to Official Charts Company data.

She has also become the first solo female artist in 12 years to land the Christmas number one, after Sam Bailey with Skyscraper in 2013.

Minogue joins a select group of international female solo artists to have a Christmas number one.

Trinidad-born Winifred Atwell took the title with Let’s Have Another Party in 1954, and US pop star Whitney Houston reached the summit in 1992 with I Will Always Love You.

The last Australian artist to earn the Christmas number one title was Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who collaborated with Robbie Williams on Somethin’ Stupid in 2001.

Xmas features on the 10th anniversary edition of Kylie Christmas, which was originally released in November 2015 and topped the UK albums chart last week.

Her single, pronounced X-M-A-S, is accompanied by a music video that shows Minogue teaching a dance to children and adults, with a special appearance from Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Last Christmas by Wham! is at number two with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You at three.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s festive single, originally released in 1984, made chart history last year when it became the first song to land the Christmas number one in two consecutive years.

For several decades the song was known as the UK’s best-selling single never to have reached number one, until January 2021 when it landed the top spot.

The top five is completed by Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at four and charity single Lullaby by Together For Palestine at number five – this week’s highest new entry.

This week’s number one album is Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, which has been re-released to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Congratulations to Kylie – what an amazing achievement by our adopted national treasure.

“Since she announced her plan to enter the festive chart race, we have always felt she could mount a serious challenge, but it was hard to imagine that she would send the records toppling as she has this week.

“Now, with what feels like a genuine festive banger, she has claimed the Christmas number one 2025.

“And it already feels as if Xmas has a genuine chance of becoming one of the nation’s favourite, recurrent, festive classics, returning year after year.

“Maybe, finally, Mariah has a challenger for her crown – Kylie, the new queen of Christmas?”

This year’s Christmas number one was unveiled live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Jack Saunders.