Idris Elba waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Actor Idris Elba has said it is “surreal” to have his likeness made into a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

The 53-year-old’s waxwork, his first figure at the Baker Street attraction, is kitted out in a long-sleeve version of the suit that he wore to meet the King in July 2024.

The figure is also wearing a pair of patent Christian Louboutin dress shoes, which have been donated to the museum by Elba.

Idris Elba’s waxwork wears a long-sleeve version of the suit he wore to meet the King in July 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Hackney-born actor said it was “amazing” to see himself in the London attraction.

He said: “It’s truly an honour to be recognised in this way and even more special to know this other version of me will be standing tall in London.

“So, even when I’m away, a part of me is always at home.”

The Hackney-born actor said it was ‘amazing’ to see himself in the London attraction (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Elba, best known for his roles as Stringer Bell in The Wire and as TV detective Luther, has been involved with the attraction’s artists for months, and called the process “fascinating”.

He said: “It’s not dissimilar to prepping for a movie role – working with talented artists to flesh out the character, getting the costume just right, but this time it’s for me.

“It’s really surreal to see another version of me standing in Madame Tussauds London, it feels like a full circle moment.”

Elba has more recently been seen on screens in apocalyptic thriller A House Of Dynamite, and Disney’s family film Zootopia 2.

Idris Elba called the artistic process at the museum ‘fascinating’ (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

The actor was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his services to drama by Queen Elizabeth II.

He is also the face behind the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign, launched in 2024, which aims to raise awareness of serious youth violence and knife crime in the UK.

Elba has since met with the King twice to discuss this matter and creating positive opportunities for young people.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to create Idris’s first-ever figure right here in London, where it all began.

“His collaboration has been invaluable, and we’re delighted to see his reaction to the finished figure.”

Elba’s waxwork stands in the attraction’s awards party zone, joining figures such as Gillian Anderson, Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, Zendaya and Lady Gaga.