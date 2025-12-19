Helen Mirren hails ‘fantastic’ cello restoration on The Repair Shop

Dame Helen Mirren has praised the “fantastic” restoration of a beloved cello dating back to the Second World War, in a first look at the upcoming Christmas special of The Repair Shop.

In a clip aired on the BBC’s The One Show, the 80-year-old was “so excited” to see the restoration of her special treasure, after it was restored by the show’s team of experts.

Dame Helen said the instrument belongs to Denville Hall, a north London care home for people who have worked in the entertainment industry.

The Oscar-winning actress told the experts about the significance of the broken cello, which she was ‘so excited’ to see restored (Ian West/PA)

The Oscar-winning actress is a supporter of the care home.

She said the cello was left to Denville Hall by theatre director Martin Landau, and recounted the story of how it came to need restoration.

Originally from Germany, Landau fled the country on the Kindertransport – a movement that was set up to evacuate Jewish children from Nazi-controlled territories – at the age of 14.

Dame Helen said: “The one thing he wanted to bring with him was his cello.

“But before he got on the train, the Nazis broke the cello, cruelly, deliberately, monstrously.”

Dame Helen spoke about how the cello has not been played for more than 80 years, but that she wished to see it used again (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

It has not been played for more than 80 years, and Dame Helen wished to see it restored so that it can be used at the care home alongside the piano to perform Christmas songs and entertain the elderly residents.

Dame Helen sought the help of expert Becky Houghton to give the cello some much-needed care of its own.

In the clip, the instrument could be seen seen with cracks over its body, and the neck unattached.

Houghton described the cello as “beautiful”, and said: “I feel so sad it’s been brutalised in this fashion.”

Dame Helen called the repair ‘wondrous’ and praised expert Becky Houghton for her work restoring the instrument (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ahead of the reveal of the restoration, Dame Helen could be seen smiling in anticipation, and said she was “so excited” to see it.

When the green cloak covering the instrument was lifted, she gasped and said: “Hello.”

The actress called the repaired cello “wondrous”, and praised expert Houghton for her work: “Becky, that’s fantastic, many, many, many congratulations.”

Also due to appear as a special guest on the show is children’s author Julia Donaldson, accompanied by actor Rob Brydon.

Actor Rob Brydon will appear on The Repair Shop with author Julia Donaldson (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Donaldson, 77, wrote the book The Scarecrows’ Wedding, which has been made into a film to be shown on the BBC this Christmas, which Gavin And Stacey star Brydon will appear in.

The pair are seeking to repair a toy farmhouse that Donaldson was given by her grandmother.

The farmhouse was a much-loved toy for her and her sister, so is full of childhood memories as well as being an inspiration for the setting of some of her books.

Julia Donaldson will appear on the show, looking to repair a toy farmhouse that she was given by her grandmother (Ian West/PA)

The Repair Shop Christmas Special airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show is also looking for festive-themed items that are in need of repair and restoration for next year’s Christmas special. Those wishing to apply should visit the BBC website.