Former contestant Vicky Pattison says all Strictly finalists are ‘so incredible’

Vicky Pattison has said she thinks all three of the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists are “so incredible and so deserving” of winning the show, ahead of its final on Saturday.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Geordie Shore star sang the praises of her fellow contestants – reality TV star Amber Davies, former England footballer Karen Carney and social media star George Clarke – as she rooted for them all to win.

The Geordie Shore star was eliminated from the BBC dancing competition last month, on her 38th birthday.

When asked which of the three finalists she was rooting for, she said: “They’re all so incredible and so deserving of being in that final.

“George is like, my little best mate, and I would be absolutely remiss if I didn’t give him a shout out,” she said, speaking about the social media star.

Pattison also praised former England Lioness footballer Carney, and said: “Kaz is also me girl.”

She went on to say that reality TV star Davies is “incredible”, and concluded: “They all kind of deserve it.”

Pattison will return to the dancefloor on Saturday for the final, with her professional dance partner, Kai Widdrington (Ian West/PA)

Pattison’s professional dance partner Kai Widdrington joined her on the show, and confirmed their routine as they return to dancing for the Strictly tour which will take place in January and February next year, stopping off in Glasgow, London and Manchester.

He said: “We’re going to be doing our tango, which was on off a perfect score, and our couple’s choice – Cheryl.

“They’re our favourite dances.”

During their time on the show, the couple topped the leaderboard with their tango to Taylor Swift’s The Fate Of Ophelia, and earned high praise from the judges with their themed dance to Cheryl Cole’s Fight For This Love.

Speaking about returning to the Strictly ballroom for one final dance during Saturday’s final, Pattison noted how difficult it was to return to dancing after four weeks, and said: “It’s mad how quick it leaves your body.

“I’m squishy, I’m lazy – I’m ready for Christmas.”

Pattison said that working with the presenting duo – Winkleman and Daly – on their last series of the BBC dance show has been a ‘privilege’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

She also spoke about the departure of Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Winkleman and Daly announced earlier this year they will be leaving the BBC competition – which they have co-hosted since 2014 – with the Christmas special on December 25 their last appearance.

Pattison described the presenting duo as “irreplaceable”, and said working with them on their last series of the show has been a “privilege”.

Speaking about who might replace them, she said: “I think it’s going to be big shoes to fill.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s grand final airs at 7pm on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.