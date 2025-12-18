Furry doll craze and papal election among most talked-about moments of 2025 on X

The Labubu craze and the election of Pope Leo XIV were two of the most talked-about cultural moments of 2025 on X, it has been revealed.

The social media platform has published This Year On X, unveiling the most mentioned celebrities, TV shows, movies and phrases of the year.

The data shows 2025 was a massive year for K-pop music and Netflix’s animated breakout hit, KPop Demon Hunters, significantly dominated movie chat on the platform with a total of 19.5 million posts.

The biggest artist buzz was concentrated on K-pop group, Enhypen, who racked up 100.9 million posts on X, fuelled by their international fandom Engene.

There were 18.7 million posts about Wicked: For Good on X in 2025 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

South Korea’s influence was also shown in conversations about TV shows, with Squid Game 2 amassing 10.9 million posts on the platform.

Also this year, the publicity surrounding Wicked: For Good, the musical film starring actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, led to 18.7 millions posts.

The film and press tour inspired many memes and users engaged with a clip from the Singapore premiere that hit the headlines internationally. It showed a fan rushing on to the red carpet to put his arm around Grande.

On the small screen Love Island, the reality dating show that originated in the UK and has since spawned international versions, generated 18.4 million posts.

Also dominating the platform was Netflix show Stranger Things, which inspired 12.4 million posts amid the return of its fifth and final series.

The figures also show that the most-used symbol of the year was the fire emoji, which appeared across 2.4 billion posts, with the rocket emoji appearing in 1.4 billion.

Among the most-used phrases of the year was chopped, which is a synonym for ugly that was used across 4.1 million posts, and vibe coding, which appeared in 827,000 posts and is the Collins’ Word of the Year for 2025.

Football’s enduring appeal in the sports sphere meant the Premier League was discussed 583 million times, with Lionel Messi the most-mentioned sportsman of the year, appearing across 13.6 million posts.

A global craze centred on furry dolls called Labubus inspired 7.2 million posts, while the election of the first American head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, led to 2.6 million social posts.

Dominating cultural chatter, however, was the 2025 Met Gala, which featured in 16 million posts.

X was formerly known as Twitter but was rebranded by billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the platform in 2022.