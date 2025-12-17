Strictly star Amber Davies says love outshines the hate she has received

Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies has said the love she has received while competing on the show “does overshine the hate”.

The musical theatre star, who shot to fame as winner of reality dating show Love Island in 2017, has been performing alongside professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on the BBC One dancing programme.

Online critics have pointed out Davies has had prior dancing experience and last weekend the TV star was placed in the bottom two, following a public vote, despite landing second on the judges’ leaderboard.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ahead of the final, she told a press conference: “I feel like this isn’t a new story. We’ve seen it every single season.

“Layton (Williams) had it, Ashley (Roberts) had it, Danny Mac had it.

“So it didn’t come as a surprise, and I’ve got to say, actually, it’s only kind of amped up the last couple of weeks.

“From day one, all I’ve ever felt is support and love, because at the end of the day, it’s just an entertainment show.

“Yes, there’s opinions online … I can appreciate where they come from. I have experience compared to these two and I’m not shying away from that.”

On Saturday, the 29-year-old will face off against internet star George Clarke and former Lioness Karen Carney in the 2025 grand final.

Davies added: “However, I would say that the love actually does overshine the hate…

“It’s not life or death. I would like to say musical theatre is polar opposite to ballroom and Latin, but people don’t want to listen to that.

“It hasn’t affected my journey in any way.

“I’ve felt so supported within the Strictly building.

“At the end of the day we’re in 2025, social media is massive, and opinions are everywhere.

“But I know that I’ve stayed true to myself. I’ve worked hard.

“I’m supported by everyone, but at the same time, I appreciate where they’re coming from, I’m not naive to that.”

The Strictly final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday.